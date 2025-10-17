'Imran insisted on agitation, Gandapur wanted dialogue to avoid bloodshed'

This image shows the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan (right) along with for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur. — AFP/File

Gandapur was reluctant to push for confrontation: PTI insiders.

Former CM wanted dialogue to be given a fair chance.

Gandapur deeply upset over trolling against him, blames Aleema.

ISLAMABAD: The ousted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur had been advocating for dialogue instead of launching another protest march on Islamabad, arguing that agitation could lead to more bloodshed among party workers.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan reportedly rejected the advice, insisting on agitation to achieve his political goals and to secure his release from jail.

According to PTI insiders, Gandapur was reluctant to push for another confrontation after witnessing violence in the last November’s protest march.

"He was among those in the party who believed that agitational politics had not delivered and that dialogue should be given a fair chance," said a senior party source, adding that Gandapur was even sure that he could secure the release of Imran and Bushra Bibi if given a free hand in negotiations.

The source further revealed that Murad Saeed had conveyed to the imprisoned PTI founder via Bushra Bibi’s family the name of Sohail Afridi as Gandapur's replacement as chief minister.

"Imran [Khan] reportedly did not know much about Sohail Afridi but, trusting Murad Saeed's recommendation, named him the new CM," the source claimed, adding that "perhaps Imran did not even know who Sohail Afridi was".

Gandapur was also said to be deeply upset over trolling against him by PTI's own social media teams, for which he primarily blamed Aleema Khan.

The former chief minister had conveyed to Imran hat such internal divisions and social media attacks had weakened his position within the party.

"He urged Imran [Khan] to unite the party behind him, but internal groupings and infighting continued," the insider said.

When contacted for his version, Gandapur did not respond to calls made to his mobile phone

Originally published in The News