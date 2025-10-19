 
US envoy Witkoff felt 'betrayed' by Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar

"I think both Jared and I felt, I just feel we felt a little bit betrayed," says Witkoff

AFP
October 19, 2025

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attends an interview at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 18, 2025. — Reuters
  • Strike halted indirect negotiations to end Gaza fighting.
  • Strike had a “metastasising effect” on talks: Witkoff.
  • Confidence of the Qataris was lost in US, says envoy.

WASHINGTON: US envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's chief negotiator on the Middle East, has said that he felt "betrayed" when Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas negotiators in Qatar last month.

In a CBS interview alongside Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who worked with Witkoff on the brokering of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the presidential envoy said he learned of the September 9 attack in Doha the morning after it happened.

Qatar is a key US ally and acted as mediator in the push to end the Gaza war.

"I think both Jared and I felt, I just feel we felt a little bit betrayed," Witkoff told the CBS news programme "60 Minutes" in excerpts released Friday. The full interview is scheduled to air on Sunday.

At the time, the strike halted the indirect negotiating process to end the fighting in the devastated Gaza Strip.

"It had a metastasising effect because the Qataris were critical to the negotiation, as were the Egyptians and the Turks," Witkoff said.

"We had lost the confidence of the Qataris. And so Hamas went underground, and it was very, very difficult to get to them."

Trump wrote on social media at the time that the decision to conduct the Doha air raid came from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel and Hamas ultimately accepted a 20-point peace plan presented by Trump that called for hostage and prisoner releases and a ceasefire after two years of deadly conflict.

Under pressure from Trump during a White House visit this month, Netanyahu called Qatar's prime minister to apologise for the Doha strike.

