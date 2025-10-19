UAE offers golden visas to waqf donors

A general view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2021.— Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is offering a 10-year Golden Visa to donors contributing at least AED 2 million to Islamic Waqf endowments, making charitable giving a pathway to long-term residency.

The programme has been launched in collaboration with GDRFA Dubai and Dubai Islamic Awqaf. It allows both UAE residents and international donors to apply under the “Financial Supporters of Humanitarian Work” category.

To qualify, applicants must make a minimum donation of AED 2 million (Rs156 million) to a certified Waqf or humanitarian project, and they must also hold at least a university degree.

The nominees must come from Awqaf Dubai or an authorised humanitarian institution.

Proof of donation, identity documents, and academic credentials are mandatory, according to the official.

Applications can be submitted through the GDRFA Smart Services portal or at Amer Centres across Dubai.

A joint GDRFA-Awqaf committee reviews submissions before approval.

Once granted, the visa remains valid even if the holder stays outside the UAE for more than six months.

Waqf, in Islamic tradition, refers to a permanent charitable endowment. It can include land, buildings, cash, or other assets dedicated to public welfare, such as education, healthcare, or religious institutions. Once donated, the assets cannot be sold or inherited.

Awqaf Dubai ensures that all endowments are Sharia-compliant, transparent, and channelled into sustainable community development.

Officials emphasise that the Golden Visa is not only a reward for philanthropists but also a strategic move to attract global supporters of sustainable humanitarian work, reinforcing Dubai’s image as a centre of generosity and social impact.