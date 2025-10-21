India 'reopens' embassy in Afghan capital Kabul

This file photo shows India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (left) and Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi. — X/@DrSJaishankar

Move follows Taliban FM Muttaqi's recent visit to New Delhi.

Jaishankar earlier announced to restore full diplomatic status.

New Delhi aims to expand bilateral engagement, cooperation.



India has "reopened" its embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul after four years, as diplomatic relations between both countries saw a significant expansion following Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's recent visit to New Delhi.

This development came after Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced earlier this month that New Delhi would reopen its embassy in Kabul.

Advertisement

India had closed its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power following the withdrawal of US-led Nato forces in 2021, but opened a small mission a year later to facilitate trade, medical support, and humanitarian aid.

In a statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said: "In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect."

"This decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest."

"The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society," it concluded.

About a dozen countries, including Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran, and Turkiye, have embassies operating in Kabul, although Russia is the only country to have formally recognised the Taliban regime.

Muttaqi had paid a six-day visit to India to boost ties with New Delhi earlier this month.

Analysts said the trip highlights the Taliban regime's efforts to expand engagement with regional powers in a quest for economic relations and eventual diplomatic recognition.

India and Afghanistan have historically had friendly ties, but New Delhi does not recognise the Taliban regime.

According to the Western diplomats, the Taliban administration's path to recognition is being stalled by its curbs on women.