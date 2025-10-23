Senior journalist Waqar Bhatti honoured with National Health Award

Senior health journalist Waqar Bhatti (right) poses with his National Health Award trophy. — Geo tv

KARACHI: Senior health journalist Waqar Bhatti, associated with The News International and Geo News, was presented with the 1st National Health Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to health journalism, public health awareness, and disease prevention advocacy in Pakistan.

The award was conferred during the annual dinner of the 22nd Health Asia International Exhibition and Conference held in Karachi.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal presented the award to Bhatti, joined by eminent public health expert Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta, CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Dr Obaidullah, and Health Services Academy (HSA) Vice Chancellor Professor Shahzad Ali Khan.

Over his two-decade career, Bhatti has emerged as one of Pakistan’s leading voices in health reporting. His work has consistently highlighted critical public health issues, including polio eradication, antimicrobial resistance, maternal and child health, and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases.

Through his investigative stories and advocacy, he has played a pivotal role in promoting preventive healthcare and raising public awareness about health policy reforms and disease prevention.

Congratulating him and other recipients, Federal Health Minister Kamal commended their dedication to improving public health communication in Pakistan, saying their work has bridged the gap between policymakers, medical professionals, and the public.

The National Health Awards, introduced this year at Health Asia 2025, aim to recognise excellence and commitment across Pakistan’s health sector.