Meta AI launches Urdu version for Pakistani users

American multinational technology company Meta has officially launched Meta AI in Urdu for users in Pakistan, marking a major step toward making artificial intelligence tools more inclusive and locally accessible.

The launch took place during the event “Future in Focus: AI and Innovation,” organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), according to a press release issued by the company.

"These initiatives aim to accelerate the process of digital transformation in the country," read the release, adding: "Pakistani users will now be able to interact with Meta AI not only in English but also in Urdu."

Speaking at the event, Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima said: “Under the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Vision, Pakistan is moving toward a future where technology empowers every citizen."

"Our partnership with Meta reflects this commitment, promoting AI education, digital transformation, and innovation within government and educational institutions. The inclusion of Urdu in Meta AI marks a milestone that makes technology more inclusive and accessible, ensuring no one is left behind in this digital transformation journey,” she added.

Meta’s Director of Public Policy for South and Central Asia, Sarim Aziz, said: “We aim to support public sector and educational institutions in driving digital transformation through effective use of AI."

"We are also delighted that Meta AI is now available in Urdu, giving the local community new opportunities to connect with technology in their own language,” he added.

Meanwhile, Meta also introduced a localised edition of the guide “Transforming Public Sector Innovation in Asia Pacific with Llama,” developed in collaboration with Deloitte and supported by the ministry.

The guide explains how Meta’s open-source AI model, Llama, can enhance government operations, improve public services, and strengthen data sovereignty. It also highlights best practices and successful case studies from various Asia-Pacific countries, including Pakistan.

Meta further announced the AI Literacy Program, launched in partnership with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEAC), MoITT, and atomcamp.

Under this initiative, 350 non-computer science university teachers across Pakistan will receive training in basic AI skills to prepare students for the demands of the digital era.

Meta also unveiled the Government Digital Transformation Xperience (GDTX) 2025 program, which will provide Pakistan’s public institutions with access to Meta’s technologies, solutions, and best practices.

The programme seeks to unite public and private sector experts to exchange strategies and experiences for effective digital transformation, the press release concluded.