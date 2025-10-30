China plans to have a Pakistan astronaut on short-term missions

This representational image shows NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams inside a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft shortly after landing in the waters off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, on March 18, 2025. — AFP

BEIJING: China has announced it will arrange for a Pakistani astronaut to perform short-term missions as part of China's space station missions, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

The astronaut from Pakistan will train alongside Chinese astronauts, Xinhua said.

China Manned Space Agency, during a press conference, announced that two Pakistani astronauts will undergo training alongside Chinese astronauts, and one of them will be selected to participate in a short-duration spaceflight mission as a payload specialist.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.