Iranian military helicopter crashes into fruit market, four dead

Rescue agencies work at the scene after an Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit and vegetable market in the city of Dorcheh, Isfahan province, Iran on February 24, 2026. — X/Mehrnews

Helicopter came down in Dorcheh city of Isfahan province.

Sanctions-hit Iran suffered many air disasters in recent years.

Pilot killed when F-4 jet crashed in Hamadan province last week.

An Iranian Army helicopter crashed into a fruit market in the central province of Isfahan on Tuesday, killing the pilot, co-pilot, and two merchants, state media reported.

The helicopter came down in the city of Dorcheh, causing a fire that was put out by emergency services, the reports added.

The pilot, co-pilot, and two fruit vendors on the ground were killed, the official IRNA news agency said, attributing the crash to "a technical malfunction".

Sanctions-hit Iran has suffered several air disasters in recent years, with officials complaining of difficulties acquiring spare parts to keep its ageing fleets in the air.

Experts say Iran has a poor air safety record, with repeated crashes, many involving aircraft bought before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and lacking original spare parts for maintenance.

Last week, a US-built F-4 fighter belonging to Iran's regular air force crashed in the western province of Hamadan, killing one pilot during a training flight.