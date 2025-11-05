 
Geo News

Dubai launches Dh18.3bn plan to become world's most liveable city

Ambitious plan includes projects to expand green spaces, improve education access, create jobs

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

November 05, 2025

A general view of Dubai Downtown showing worlds tallest building Burj Al Khalifa, in Dubai United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2022. — Reuters
A general view of Dubai Downtown showing world's tallest building Burj Al Khalifa, in Dubai United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2022. — Reuters

DUBAI: A new, innovative and unique plan has been launched to make Dubai one of the world’s most beautiful, liveable, and healthiest cities — a transformation project estimated to cost around AED 18.3 billion.

The ambitious development programme, unveiled during the UAE Government Annual Meetings, includes projects to expand green spaces, improve education access, create jobs, and promote sports as a lifestyle.

Advertisement

The initiative was announced and approved by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said the policies reflect the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and UAE Vice President.

At the heart of the plan is the Public Parks and Greenery Strategy, which aims to develop 630 new parks, triple the number of trees, and increase annual park visits to 95 million — part of efforts to enhance the city’s environment and residents’ wellbeing.

Sheikh Hamdan also introduced the Aviation Talent 33 initiative, designed to create 15,000 new jobs and strengthen national expertise in the aviation industry.

In the education sector, Dubai’s Executive Council approved a new incentive system to establish 60 affordable schools by 2033, ensuring wider access to quality and low-cost education.

Meanwhile, the Sports Strategic Plan 2033 outlines 75 initiatives to encourage physical activity and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global sporting hub.

“We are shaping a city where innovation flourishes alongside nature, and where wellbeing and excellence define progress,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on social media platform X.

“By uniting government, private sector, and community efforts, every ambition can become an achievement for Dubai and its people.”

Advertisement
US govt shutdown ties record for longest in history
US govt shutdown ties record for longest in history
'On brink of making history', says Mamdani after voting in New York mayoral race
'On brink of making history', says Mamdani after voting in New York mayoral race
Afghans dig through rubble after earthquake kills at least 27
Afghans dig through rubble after earthquake kills at least 27
Dick Cheney, powerful former US VP who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84
Dick Cheney, powerful former US VP who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84
UK partner terminates Arshad Khan ‘Chaiwala' over contract violations
UK partner terminates Arshad Khan ‘Chaiwala' over contract violations
New York City mayoral race goes to polls amid three-way contest
New York City mayoral race goes to polls amid three-way contest
Indian expat wins Dh25-million jackpot in Abu Dhabi
Indian expat wins Dh25-million jackpot in Abu Dhabi
Typhoon Kalmaegi kills one in Philippines, heads to Vietnam
Typhoon Kalmaegi kills one in Philippines, heads to Vietnam