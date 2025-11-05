Dubai launches Dh18.3bn plan to become world's most liveable city

A general view of Dubai Downtown showing world's tallest building Burj Al Khalifa, in Dubai United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2022. — Reuters

DUBAI: A new, innovative and unique plan has been launched to make Dubai one of the world’s most beautiful, liveable, and healthiest cities — a transformation project estimated to cost around AED 18.3 billion.

The ambitious development programme, unveiled during the UAE Government Annual Meetings, includes projects to expand green spaces, improve education access, create jobs, and promote sports as a lifestyle.

The initiative was announced and approved by Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said the policies reflect the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and UAE Vice President.

At the heart of the plan is the Public Parks and Greenery Strategy, which aims to develop 630 new parks, triple the number of trees, and increase annual park visits to 95 million — part of efforts to enhance the city’s environment and residents’ wellbeing.

Sheikh Hamdan also introduced the Aviation Talent 33 initiative, designed to create 15,000 new jobs and strengthen national expertise in the aviation industry.

In the education sector, Dubai’s Executive Council approved a new incentive system to establish 60 affordable schools by 2033, ensuring wider access to quality and low-cost education.

Meanwhile, the Sports Strategic Plan 2033 outlines 75 initiatives to encourage physical activity and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global sporting hub.

“We are shaping a city where innovation flourishes alongside nature, and where wellbeing and excellence define progress,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on social media platform X.

“By uniting government, private sector, and community efforts, every ambition can become an achievement for Dubai and its people.”