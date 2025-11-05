Dubai welcomes tourists with special fitness-themed passport stamp

Initiative highlights Dubai’s values of health, happiness, and hospitality. — GDRFA-Dubai

DUBAI: Dubai Immigration has launched a unique initiative at Dubai International Airport to promote health and fitness.

Travellers arriving in the emirate now receive a special “Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30” stamp on their passports.

The move by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) supports the vision of Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His goal is to make daily exercise a way of life and position Dubai as the world’s most active emirate.

Brigadier Faisal Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Director General for the Airports Sector, said the stamp represents Dubai’s vibrant and energetic identity.

“Through the 30×30 Fitness Challenge stamp, we celebrate Dubai’s spirit — an emirate that never stops moving,” he said.

The GDRFA says the initiative highlights Dubai’s values of health, happiness, and hospitality, offering every visitor a warm and meaningful welcome.