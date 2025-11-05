 
Geo News

Dubai welcomes tourists with special fitness-themed passport stamp

Travellers arriving in emirate now receive a special “Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30” stamp on their passports

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

November 05, 2025

Initiative highlights Dubai’s values of health, happiness, and hospitality. — GDRFA-Dubai
Initiative highlights Dubai’s values of health, happiness, and hospitality. — GDRFA-Dubai

DUBAI: Dubai Immigration has launched a unique initiative at Dubai International Airport to promote health and fitness.

Travellers arriving in the emirate now receive a special “Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30” stamp on their passports.

Advertisement

The move by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) supports the vision of Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His goal is to make daily exercise a way of life and position Dubai as the world’s most active emirate.

Brigadier Faisal Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Assistant Director General for the Airports Sector, said the stamp represents Dubai’s vibrant and energetic identity.

“Through the 30×30 Fitness Challenge stamp, we celebrate Dubai’s spirit — an emirate that never stops moving,” he said.

The GDRFA says the initiative highlights Dubai’s values of health, happiness, and hospitality, offering every visitor a warm and meaningful welcome.

Advertisement
'How can I rediscover my passion and motivation in life?'
'How can I rediscover my passion and motivation in life?'
Senior journalist Waqar Bhatti honoured with National Health Award
Senior journalist Waqar Bhatti honoured with National Health Award
Ending polio still possible, health officials say, as funding cut by 30%
Ending polio still possible, health officials say, as funding cut by 30%
'I struggle to stay realistic and lose myself in imagined outcomes. Please help!'
'I struggle to stay realistic and lose myself in imagined outcomes. Please help!'
Minister urges mothers to breastfeed, warns formula milk 'straining' economy
Minister urges mothers to breastfeed, warns formula milk 'straining' economy
Pakistan's 2025 polio tally reaches 30 as fresh case surfaces in KP
Pakistan's 2025 polio tally reaches 30 as fresh case surfaces in KP
Lahore tops global pollution index amid rising smog levels
Lahore tops global pollution index amid rising smog levels
'Unhealthy diets, financial woes contributing to silent diabetes in Pakistan's youth'
'Unhealthy diets, financial woes contributing to silent diabetes in Pakistan's youth'