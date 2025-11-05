'Karachi leads, New York follows': Sindh CM on Mamdani's historic win as NYC mayor

(From left) Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Chief Minister Muard Ali Shah, and New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. — PPI/Facebook/Reuters/File

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken a light-hearted dig at global politics, saying that ‘Karachi leads, New York follows’ after the American megacity elected Zohran Mamdani as its youngest mayor in more than a century.

Speaking at the Future Summit in Karachi on Wednesday, the provincial chief executive drew a playful comparison between the two cities’ political shifts, claiming that “New York has chosen a young mayor, and so has Karachi.”

He quipped that the “change in Karachi has now reached New York”, referring to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who was under 40 when he assumed office.

Wahab also extended congratulations to Mamdani on becoming New York’s mayor, calling him “a symbol of young leadership’s success on the global stage”.

The Karachi mayor said Mamdani’s achievement marks “a new chapter of cooperation among global cities” and reflects how “young leadership is reshaping the world’s direction.”

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari joined in the praise, posting on X: “Heartiest congratulations to @ZohranKMamdani on his historic win as Mayor of New York City.”

“His victory reaffirms that Roti, Kapra aur Makan remain universal rights, a manifesto of dignity shared by people from Karachi to New York. A proud moment for progressives everywhere.”

Mamdani’s election caps an extraordinary rise for the leftist local lawmaker who emerged from relative obscurity to lead a charged campaign for New York’s top job.

Since his surprise victory in the Democratic Party primary in June, his bearded, smiling face has become a familiar sight across the city.