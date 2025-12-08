Small provinces will 'definitely' be formed, says minister

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan addresses workers’ convention of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in Sheikhupura on December 7, 2025. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Minister says new provinces to strengthen administrative control.

KP, Balochistan could be split into three provinces each: Aleem.

Minister says neighbouring countries have several small provinces.



SHEIKHUPURA: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the formation of smaller provinces in Pakistan will "definitely be created”, emphasising that such a move would improve governance and service delivery.

Addressing the workers’ convention of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in Sheikhupura on Sunday night, the federal minister said that the move would help strengthen “administrative control” and deliver better services to the citizens.

Creating three provinces each in Sindh and Punjab would benefit the public, he said, adding that three provinces each could also be formed in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“All neighbouring countries around us have several small provinces,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — a key ally of the PML-N at the Centre — has long been strongly opposing the idea of new provinces in Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had warned last month that the PPP would not accept any move against the interests of his province or of Pakistan.

CM Murad’s remarks came days after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had indicated it would use all legal and democratic means to seek new provinces through the looming 28th Amendment.

CM Murad had said: “Stop worrying about rumours of the creation of new provinces and the division of Sindh.”

Earlier, the Sindh CM had dismissed discussions on creation of new provinces outright, saying: “The talk of new provinces- listen from one ear and let it pass out from the other except for Allah, no one has the power to divide Sindh.”

Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying that under his leadership, the Pakistan Army had dealt India a humiliating defeat.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Indian engaged in a military showdown, the worst between the old foes in decades, which was sparked by a terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam area, which New Delhi alleged was backed by Pakistan.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 men and offered to participate in a neutral probe into the deadly incident.

During the clashes, Pakistan downed seven Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.