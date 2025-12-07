'Not our fault': KP CM rejects blame over security lapses, urges policy reform

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi speaks during a PTI gathering in Peshawar, KP, December 7, 2025. — Facebook@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

CM Afridi says governance strong in KP, slams "elites mafia".

Asad Qaiser urges federal govt to give peace a chance.

Constitutional tweaks made courts subservient: Qaiser



PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Sunday rejected "claims" that his province was negligent in security matters, urging the federal government to change its policies instead.

"They [the federal government] say KP is not serious about security matters… it is not our fault, you should change your policies," the provincial chief executive said while addressing a public gathering in Peshawar.

He further said that they do not "critique policies for the sake of criticism, but also propose solutions,” vowing to cooperate on matters related to Pakistan's national interest.

The chief minister further emphasised that KP has governance, citing that the public has elected his party for the third consecutive term. He contrasted that the governance wasn't there where "the IMF [International Monetary Fund] presented its charge sheet".

"Rs5,300 billion was not brought from anyone’s personal pocket; it is taxpayers’ money," Afridi said, adding: "The elite mafia and those who control the country have stolen these funds. We will not let them take it."

For his part, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser highlighted legal and border issues, saying that the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments have made courts subservient, and that the nation will stand against such measures.

He also said Afghanistan-related challenges reflected failures in federal border policy and urged the government to give peace a chance.

Terrorist attacks have seen a sharp increase in Pakistan, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan since the Afghan Taliban regime came into power.

A police report noted that KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, in which at least 79 police personnel were martyred alongside 138 civilians, during the first eight months of 2025.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul and the international community to address the presence of terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan, including those of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Last month, State Minister for Law Aqeel Malik said that the federal government was considering imposing a governor's rule in KP, citing poor governance, terrorism and the border situation with Afghanistan.

"The situation in KP is evident to everyone, given the cross-border terrorism and governance issues," he said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Naya Pakistan".

Malik said the federal government was evaluating the move in light of security and safety concerns, as well as national security priorities.

The remarks, however, irked CM Afridi, who dared Centre to impose governor’s rule in his province.

Speaking to Geo News, the KP CM said: "There is no need for any other rule in the province."

The chief minister said those enforcing "closed-door policies" in KP should realise the consequences of their actions.