UK braces for 66-hour snow event targeting 24 cities

The UK is preparing for its first major snowfall of the season as weather maps forecast a 66-hour snow event targeting 24 cities across the nation.

The widespread snow event is forecasted to start on November 13, and continue through November 16.

This weather prediction highlights an abrupt shift from the recent mild conditions and confirms meteorological predictions of a harsh winter after summer’s heatwaves this season.

The detailed weather modeling revealed that Scotland and northern England will bear burnt of the snowfall with cities including:

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Inverness

Aberdeen

Wick

Perth

Dundee

Belfast

Newcastle

Sunderland

Carlisle

Durham

Lancaster

Blackpool

Preston

Manchester

Liverpool

Chester

Bangor

St Asaph

Wrexham

Sheffield

Nottingham

Derby

The weather will extend surprisingly far south, reaching Birmingham and affecting multiple Welsh cities such as Bangor and Wrexham.

Southern cities like London and Bristol are predicted to escape this initial cold snap.

The Met Office’s broader forecast for November 11-20 highlights a transitional period, starting with changeable and mild conditions before turning “a little cooler overall with a greater risk of overnight frost” around mid-month.

This lines up with predictions of snow affecting areas from northern Scotland to the Midlands, with some models predicting snowfall rates could reach 5cm per hour in particularly affected regions.

The coming days will examine the nation’s winter preparedness as transportation authorities monitor conditions closely and residents in the affected cities prepare for potentially disruptive weather, marking an early arrival of winter conditions across much of the UK.