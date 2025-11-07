Complete guide to Michael Jackson biopic 2026: release date, cast, story

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, aptly titled as Michael, has released its first teaser, introducing the world to a transformative performance by the King of Pop’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson.

The film is directed by Antonie Fuqua and is scheduled to release on April 24, 2026.

The one-minute trailer, which was released on November 6, provides a highly potent insight into the uncanny way Jaafar portrays his late uncle.

The movie will be an in-depth examination of the complicated life of the world superstar.

It will be an intimate look into the life and longtime legacy of one of the most influential and trailblazers by the world with the official synopsis saying it will explore the journey of the global super-star to have become known to the world as the King of Pop.

Who’s Who in the Michael Jackson Biopic

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson (formidable patriarch of the Jackson family)

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson (Michael's beloved mother)

Jermaine Jackson played by Jamal R. Henderson (adult) and Jayden Harville (young).

Marlon Jackson played by Tre Horton (adult) and Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (young).

Tito Jackson played by Rhyan Hill (adult) and Judah Edwards (young).

Jackie Jackson played by Joseph David-Jones (adult) and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre (young).

Jessica Sula as La Toya Jackson: Michael's older sister.

Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones : The legendary producer who worked closely with Michael on his seminal albums "Off the Wall," "Thriller," and "Bad."

Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy: The founder of Motown Records, the label that launched the Jackson 5.

Kat Graham as Diana Ross: The superstar who mentored the young Jackson 5 and was a lifelong friend to Michael.

Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe: The pioneering Motown executive who helped develop the Jackson 5's early career.

Liv Symone as Gladys Knight: The "Empress of Soul" who helped bring the Jackson 5 to Berry Gordy's attention.

Kevin Shinick as Dick Clark: The famed television host of "American Bandstand."

Miles Teller as John Branca: Michael's long-time entertainment lawyer and estate executor.

Derek Luke as Johnnie Cochran: The famed attorney who represented Michael during the 1993 allegations.

The screenplay, written by John Logan, has been reported to be an adaptation of the child sexual abuse charges on Jackson, and producer Graham King is quoted saying that they intend it to be a humanization and not sanitization of the story.

The project has had an intricate journey to the screen, such as industry strikes and the reports of massive re-shoots to polish the film, which now is likely to have a considerable screen time.

The original footage, though, has created a lot of hype and made Michael one of the most anticipated biographical movies of the decade.