PPP backs amending Article 243, constitutional court: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during a press conference in Karachi, November 7, 2025. Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that his party backed the formation of a constitutional court and amending Article 243, which relates to the armed forces.

In a press conference after the PPP's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, Bilawal said: "We agree to three things: amending Article 243, constitutional court, and the government having authority to transfer judges."

However, he mentioned that his party had a condition for the transfer of judges that the government should not have complete authority to transfer judges unilaterally.

"We agree to the transfer of judges," he mentioned, "as long as incoming and outgoing chief justices are members of the commission that is to make that decision."

This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.