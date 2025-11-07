Punjab govt considers raising challan amount upto Rs20,000

Large numbers of vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam. — PPI/File

The Punjab government is considering amending the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 to raise the traffic violation challan amount, it emerged on Friday.

The Punjab cabinet approved a proposal suggesting amendments in 20 sections in the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, and the summary has been sent to the Punjab Assembly.

Currently, authorities can issue challans ranging from Rs200 to Rs1000. The proposed amendment seeks to raise this range to between Rs2,000 and Rs20,000.

For overspeeding, motorcyclists will face a fine of Rs2,000. Vehicles with engines up to 2000cc will be fined Rs5,000, while those with engines larger than 2000cc will incur a Rs20,000 challan, according to the summary.

Moreover, the summary added that commuters would pay Rs2,000 to Rs15,000 for violating traffic signals, while breaching rules related to zebra crossing would bring a fine of Rs10,000.

The fine amount will be Rs2,000 to Rs15,000 for using a phone while driving, while the authorities suggested booking underage drivers.

According to the summary, it has been made mandatory for the driver to wear a seat belt.

The summary also proposes digitalisation in the challan ticketing driving licence system, and under the 1965 ordinance, the person sitting in the back of a motorcycle will also be required to wear a helmet.

It also proposed a point-based system under which 2 to 4 points will be deducted for a single violation, while the driver's license will be suspended for 6 months to a year once the driver loses 20 points.