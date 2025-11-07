Elle Fanning reveals 'Predator: Badlands' scene that freaked out costar

Elle Fanning showed off her double-jointedness in the sci-fi action thriller Predator: Badlands.

In the new film, Elle plays a synthetic human (synth, for short) named Thia, who’s missing her lower body.

"I do have double-jointed elbows, which is kind of shown off in a couple scenes, which I am proud of," she told Entertainment Weekly, adding, "Dan [Trachtenberg, director] loved that."

Elle Fanning in 'Predator: Badlands'

The Great star’s costar Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who plays Dek, was shocked to see the actress do "her double-jointed thing."

"When she did her double-jointed thing, I remember looking over, I was sitting down just cooling off, and she was showing Dan, and I was looking like, wait, what the hell just happened?" he said. "Did she just break her arms? It was very practical."

"Most of the time I had very stylish blue stockings on, and I was cut in half and had to learn how to walk on my hands," she explains. "But it was also in a robotic way because she does have a superhuman strength to her that she can walk fast, and she's not a human, so we were trying to figure out that physicality."

The Maleficent star shared another of her bodily talents, saying, "I can also keep my eyes open for a very long time without blinking, and so I would like to say I did that myself. They did not do that with the computer. There's a scene where I have to look like I'm shut down, like a robot shut down, and I kept my eyes open. That was me."

Predator: Badlands is in cinemas now.