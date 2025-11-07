Denise Richards misses one family holiday tradition: 'We probably should'

Denise Richards says she feels 'nice to be with family'

Denise Richards is enjoying her holiday season with her three children.

On Tuesday, November 4, the 54-year-old American actress attended Kathy and Nicky Hilton’s annual Pajama Party with her 14-year-old daughter, Eloise, in Los Angeles, California.

At the event, Richards conversed with PEOPLE magazine about the traditions that make her family holidays special.

She revealed, “We usually go to Montana as a family and rent a big cabin,” as a meaningful yearly ritual.

The Wild Things alum added, “My sister lives there, so it’s nice to get all of the kids together and my dad and my sister and the girls and her boys. It’s just nice to be with family.”

Richards, the mother of three kids, Sami, Lola and Eloise, went on to share that the snowy gateway provides all her family members a chance to make unforgettable memories.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mentioned, “We usually stay in Whitefish to go skiing or snowboarding. So, we’ll always go out and play in the snow every year.”

“We used to go to the movies every year on Christmas Day. I don’t know why we don’t do that anymore. We probably should,” Denise Richards quipped with regret.