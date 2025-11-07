Kelsea Ballerini shares her desire to embrace motherhood in new song

Kelsea Ballerini reflects on her wish to be mom in new song

Kelsea Ballerini cannot wait to be a mother.

Following the announcement of her surprise EP that will be released the coming week of November 2025, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician dropped a new song titled I Sit in Parks on Friday, November 7.

Advertisement

In her newest song, Ballerini reflected on her life and how it would have been totally different if she had not stepped into the music world.

She sings, "Dad brought the picnic / Mom brought the sunscreen / Two kids are laughing and crying on red swings. We look about the same age / But we don't have the same Saturdays."

"Did I miss it? / By now is it / A lucid dream? Is it my fault / For chasing things a body clock / Doesn't wait for?" The Academy of Country Music Award-winning songstress further croons and goes on to ask if she has delayed having a family.

"I did the damn tour / It's what I wanted, what I got / I spun around and then I stopped / And wonder if I missed the mark / I wonder if she wants my freedom / Like I want to be a mother,” Kelsea Ballerini belts out.

It is pertinent to mention that the Interlude hitmaker’s EP Mount Pleasant, which consists of six songs, will be released on Friday, November 14.