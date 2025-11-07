Tom Hiddleston goes on mission again in 'The Night Manager' S2 trailer

'The Night Manager' season two trailer shows Tom Hiddleston on mission

Nearly a decade later, Tom Hiddleston is back as the Night Manager in the season two trailer of the show.



His character, Jonathan Pine, who is an MI6 officer, faces a different kind of danger as he embarks on a mission in the jungles of Colombia.

Further detail in the synopsis reads, "Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful."

"Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

The logline continues, "On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation."

"Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation."

"And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late," it adds.

In addition, Olivia Colman is also reprising her role as Angela Burr. There are also newcomers in this season, Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires.

Created by David Farr, The Night Manager's season two as a whole is directed by Georgie Banks-Davies.

It will premiere on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Jan 1 and on Prime Video on Jan 11.