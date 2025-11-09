Zachary Levi pays heavy price for his views in Hollywood

Zachary Levi speaks out on being 'greylisted'

Zachary Levi is known for his outspoken political views, which he claims have put him on the wrong side of some in Hollywood.



"I might go so far as to say I was graylisted, I guess," he alleges. "I’m still getting jobs, and I’m still grateful — very grateful — to be working. And I still have lots of friends in the industry, people who still want to work with me."

In the same interview with Fox News, the star, best known for Shazam, praises his colleagues for sticking with him despite being at odds with his views.

"I’m very grateful for all of those folks — whether or not we’re even on the same side of the political spectrum — people who know my heart and know that I’m a good man who just wants good in this world."

"We might disagree on how to get there, but I genuinely want the best for everyone in this world,” the star says.

However, despite the support, Zach says he faced consequences for his opinions. "There’s definitely been a lot of blowback and pushback.”

Then Zach shares his views, which landed him in hot water during the last presidential election, regarding Kamala Harris and a major pharmaceutical company.

"There are people in the industry who don’t want to work with me — because I had the audacity to say I didn’t think Kamala Harris was the right choice in our last election.”

“And also because I called corporations like Pfizer to account, because I think that we've been lied to a lot about everything that's gone on in the last five, six years,” the actor notes.

He adds, "And I think there needs to be accountability. "I am pro-science. I am pro-health. I am pro-human. I'm a libertarian, I'm not even a conservative.”

"So I don't know. I'm just trying to keep moving forward and speaking up when I think that we're being lied to and speaking up, speaking truth in love."

"That's all I think we can, all any of us can do. Speak what you believe to be true and speak it in love," he concludes.