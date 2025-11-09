TTAP announces movement against 27th amendment, vows to block parliament

TTAP and PkMAP cheif Mahmood Khan Achakzai addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on November 9, 2025. — Geo News

Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Sunday announced the launch of a movement and declared that parliament would not be allowed to function.

“The movement begins from 8:30 tonight, we will raise our slogan — ‘Aise dastoor ko hum nahi mante’ (we do not accept such a constitution),” Achakzai said in a presser in Islamabad.

He said that a group has "taken control" of Pakistan without holding elections, adding that the movement — the PTI was seeking — would begin today.

“An attack has been carried out on the very foundations of Pakistan — this too is a 9/11,” the TTAP chief added. Achakzai said that their struggle is not based on personal enmity with anyone, but for the "protection" of the constitution and democratic values.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Awaam Pakistan and TTAP leader, said the 27th Constitutional Amendment was drafted considering the "interests and disadvantages" of certain individuals.

“The constitution has nothing to do with personalities; the elite are amending it to protect their own interests,” Khokar added.

For his part, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and TTAP leader Raja Nasir Abbas said the parliament and judiciary have been “destroyed,” accusing the rulers of driving the country toward destruction.

He said that the opposition alliance would go to any extent to block the amendment, saying, “We will raise this slogan across the world today.”

Meanwhile, in its statement, the opposition alliance led by PkMAP president Achakzai, also announced that a national consultative conference will be held in Islamabad this week, inviting representatives from all walks of life to participate.

The TTAP, whose chairman is Achakzai, said that a “black day” will be observed the day after the “fake approval” of the 27th Constitutional Amendment. The public has been urged to join the protest by wearing black armbands, while lawyers are asked to demonstrate in courts by wearing black bands.

The TTAP also announced nationwide rallies and gatherings following the consultative conference. It said that a committee has been formed to begin public awareness efforts, adding that the consultations will not be limited to the top leadership.

"Trade organisations will also be invited to take part in the discussions, and intellectuals have been asked to share their opinions too," the statement read.

It accused the government of “dismantling the judicial system” and emphasised that lawyers and bar councils will play a key role in the upcoming movement. It further noted that delegations will meet retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.