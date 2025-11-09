Senate session begins to deliberate 27th Constitutional Amendment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar speaks during a Senate session, Islamabad, November 9, 2025. Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

The Senate on Sunday commenced its session to deliberate on the 27th Constitutional Amendment, as the opposition alliance vowed to launch a protest movement against the proposed changes.

Senate Chairperson Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani presided over the proceedings, which began with a tribute to national poet Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar reaffirmed his party’s strong opposition to the proposed amendment, warning that altering the Constitution was akin to “tampering with the foundation of a building.”

He likened the nation to a building, saying the government’s actions were “weakening its very foundation.”

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.