Taliban regime maligned Pakistan with baseless accusations, stalled progress at Istanbul talks: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday castigated the Afghan Taliban regime for using the Istanbul talks to malign Pakistan rather than address Islamabad's core concern of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.

"Instead of finding solutions to address Pakistan's core concern, the Afghan regime used the opportunity to malign Pakistan through hypothetical accusations and jingoistic rhetoric," Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said in a statement.



