Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann are 'thrilled' by their daughter Maude's success

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann on their daughter Maude's success: 'So exciting'

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann are proud of their “capable” daughter, Maude Apatow.

On Thursday, November 6, the 27-year-old daughter of celebrity parents secured the Max Mara Face of the Future Award. The award “recognizes a rising star who embodies style and grace."

While conversing with PEOPLE at the event in Los Angeles, Judd and Leslie talked about their daughter’s recent achievement and admitted they are “thrilled” by the success of their daughter Maude.

Expressing his feelings, the 57-year-old American director and film producer said, "It's so exciting. I'm speechless."

The reporter asked the mother about Maude, who is being considered as an emerging star and leaving an indelible mark by following in the footsteps of her star parents, to which she stated that her daughter should "take the baton."

"She's capable," the 53-year-old American actress gushed, which made Judd add, "Yeah, we're dropping the baton."

"Handing it over," Leslie quipped.

The Knocked Up actress and the Heavyweights creator also reflected on how Maude, who played Lexi Howard in Euphoria, chose her own path by leaving behind the family’s tradition of comedy projects.

"We just follow her lead. We trust her instincts. She's a smart person, and honestly, we just follow her dreams,” Leslie Mann confessed.

For those unaware, Maude Apatow’s first project was her father Judd Apatow’s 2007 movie Knocked Up, in which she appeard alongside her mom Leslie and then she appeared in Hollywood, One of Them Days, and The King of Staten Island.

It is pertinent to mention that she has also made her directorial debut with the coming-of-age film Poetic License, which was released on May 15, 2026 in the United States.