Christopher Meloni regrets telling his wife about his celebrity crush

Christopher Meloni admits he 'should have hid' his celebrity crush from his wife

Christopher Meloni regrets telling his wife, Sherman Williams, about his celebrity crush.

The 64-year-old American actor, whose role as NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler on the NBC legal drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has earned him widespread acclaim, has been crowned as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive for 2025.

Advertisement

Despite being recognized as the 2025 S*xiest Men Alive, Meloni opened up to PEOPLE magazine about the traits he finds attractive in people.

Voicing his thoughts, he said, "A sense of humor. Grounded-ness. Not taking oneself too seriously. Those are all qualities that are attracting. If I'm attracted to someone, there is a s*xiness involved.”

The Wet Hot American Summer star revealed that there is one celebrity who always tugs at his heartstrings but he still laments why he told his wife about his celebrity crush.

Meloni laughingly recalled, "Well, one time I was at this celebration of an acting teacher's life, and Kate Winslet was there. I went home and I told my wife because I couldn't stop looking at her — and I'm not usually that guy. I was making excuses to look at Kate Winslet; she was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.”

"I never should have told my wife all this. She's never forgiven me. Or rather, she's never let me forget. But to see Kate Winslet in real life? I went, 'Oh my God.' And she's earthy and she's ballsy. She's cool," the Man of Steel actor gushed.