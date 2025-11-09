Keith Powers opens up about finding engagement ring for Ryan Destiny

November 09, 2025
Keith Powers has opened up about the struggle he faced while purchasing an engagement ring for his fiancée, Ryan Destiny.
On Monday, November 3, the 33-year-old American actor attended the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, where he spoke to PEOPLE magazine about how tough it was to find the right sparkling ring for his wife-to-be.
Powers revealed, "You have to ask your girlfriend at the time what she likes without giving away [the ring design]," adding that he "knew the basis of what Ryan loved."
He admitted, "I was super indecisive. It was tough, but I got the right one. She loves it."
The Perfect Find star is now looking forward to the next step he is getting prepared to take with Destiny, who is a notable actress and singer by profession.
He quipped, "I’m looking forward to calling Ryan my wife and I’m looking forward to starting a family with her.
“It’s our relationship evolving. It's crazy to think that you can be with somebody for so long and you get engaged, it's like this is a whole new chapter, it's brand new. There’s so much to look forward to, but I’m really excited to build a family with her,” Keith Powers explained.