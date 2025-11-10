Jessica Alba announces big new romance on social media

Jessica Alba goes 'Instagram official' with her beau

Earlier this year, reports linked Jessica Alba romantically with Danny Ramirez. Now, the actress goes ‘Instagram official’ with him.



Photos show the couple at the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

While the Fantastic Four star shares a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories, her beau, however, posted on her wall.

With the caption, “What a remarkable evening by the entire @baby2baby team and all who donated. $19.5 million raised in minutes! Helping baby2baby support for children across America and continue their vital work providing essentials to families in need.”

In one of the snaps, the pair embraced each other, both wearing matching black clothing. In the comment section, Jessica dropped loving emojis.

Notably, in July, a report in People, quoting a source claiming Jessica's "been testing the waters with Danny" and that they have "a connection".



It is worth noting that rumours about her romance with the Top Gun: Maverick star came after her divorce from Cash Warren in February 2025.