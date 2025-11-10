 
Geo News

Jay Leno reveals how he, wife Mavis have ‘fun' despite her dementia

Jay Leno’s wife Mavis, was diagnosed with dementia in 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 10, 2025

Jay Leno reveals he ‘enjoys taking care of wife Mavis
Jay Leno reveals he ‘enjoys' taking care of wife Mavis

Jay Leno "enjoys" taking care of his wife Mavis as she battles advanced dementia.

The former late-night talk show host says the couple have "fun with" dealing with her degenerative condition - which causes a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills - which she was diagnosed with in 2024.

Advertisement

Jay - who married Mavis in 1980, told PEOPLE magazine, "I've been very lucky in my life. My wife is fighting dementia and all that, but it's not cancer. It's not a tumour, so I enjoy taking care of her.”

He continued, "It's not work, because people come up, and say they feel so sorry. I understand the sympathy, because I know a lot of people are going through it, but it's OK.

"I like taking care of her. I enjoy her company, and we have a good time. We have fun with it, and it is what it is,” the NBC comedian added.

However, the 75-year-old TV star said there are times that will be difficult, but Jay is fortunate to be in a position where he can afford to look after Mavis and her medical bills.

Jay - who is worth a reported $450 million, said in conclusion, "There are going to be a couple of years that are tricky. So, the first 46, really great. But it's OK. It's not terrible. I'm not a woe-is-me person. I'm just lucky that I am able to take care of her.”

Advertisement