Jane Seymour opens up about the importance of heart health

Jane Seymour is currently involved in raising awareness regarding heart diseases and stroke risks.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 74-year-old British actress revealed that she has teamed up with the American Heart Association as a brand ambassador to increase public knowledge about the importance of heart diseases and other issues related to it.

Seymour said, “My mother had heart disease. My father died of heart disease. My sisters and I, we all need to watch our cholesterol and we take statins.”

Referring to heart related diseases, she went on to add that “more women die from it than men. It's the number one cause of death for women, more than all the cancers put together.”

“One in 5 women in the U.S. will have a stroke in their lifetime … I think it's a wake-up call,” Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman alum stated.

“My body is like a car. It's my vehicle for as long as I'm able to live,” Seymour quipped.

“Stress is a big component [in health], so I do everything I can to not stress or to handle stress. I sleep eight hours a night … when I'm filming and I'm starting at 4 in the morning, I will set the alarm during the day and I tell myself whether I actually sleep or not, I will lie down and attempt to sleep and meditate to sleep,” the Harry Wild star said, mentioning that she makes sure to get sound sleep and minimize the stress.