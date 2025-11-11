Kim Kardashian seemingly deletes Meghan Markle photo from key post

Kim Kardashian deletes Meghan Markle photo from Kris Jenner's birthday party

Kim Kardashian has apparently removed a photo of Meghan Markle from her Instagram post celebrating Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday.

In her original post on November 10, Kardashian shared a slew of photos, including one featuring Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Suits star wore a black turtleneck dress and smiled, standing next to Kim. Prince Harry could also be seen in the background.

Later, however, the photo vanished.

Kris’ 70th birthday was celebrated at Jeff Bezos’ mansion and followed a James Bond theme. The star-studded party was attended by 300 people, including A-listers like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Ciara, and Jeff and Lauren Bezos.

In the photos, the SKIMS founder posed with her mom and sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie. Other celebrities that were featured in the post included Bieber, Kim’s All’s Fair costars, Vin Diesel, Paris, Snoop Dog, and more.

Guests enjoyed mingling at the poker and roulette tables and munched on appetizers and cake.

Prince Harry got criticized for attending the party on Remembrance Weekend, which is dedicated to the remembrance of war victims in Britain. His party outing came after he spent two days in Toronto to mark Remembrance Week.