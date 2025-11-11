Why Prince Harry and Meghan were not uninvited guests at Kris Jenner party

Prince Harry and Meghan were uninvited guests at Kris Jenner party?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party has received mixed reactions on social media.

While the couple's fans have presented their presence as some kind of success, some of their critics have gone on to claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not even invited to the party.

Advertisement

Claims were made that people were whispering "Who brought the Sussexes?"

One user said,"Even megastars like Oprah and Kim Kardashian swore they didn’t extend the invite."

Another said, "In Hollywood, everyone assumes someone else did."

However, the claims about Meghan and Harry being uninvited guests at such a high profile party seems to be fabricated.

Besides, candid photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and other guests are testament to the fact that not only were they invited but were also accorded a warm welcome.

Kris Jenner was the first celebrity followers of Meghan Markle when the Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram earlier this year.

Their friendship seems to have strengthened between them over time as the mother of Kim Kardashian invited both Harry and Meghan to attend her star-studded 70th birthday party.

Harry and Meghan have been living in California since they departed UK in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the British royal family.