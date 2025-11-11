Princess Anne leaves Australia for Singapore

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence on Tuesday left for Singapore after concluding their visit to Australia,

According to the local media, the royal coupl concluded their four-day Australian tour in sunny Brisbane today.

The Princess Royal and her husband impressed and delighted royal family supporters on the military-focused tour, attending engagements across three cities.

They were now headed to Singapore where they will spent two days.

Royal family said the Princess Royal was just in Australia to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel-in-Chief.

The Princess undertook a series of military engagements in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane during the four-day visit to commemorate the centenary.

A statement said:"On Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th November, Her Royal Highness will travel to Singapore to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Singapore, at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

During the two-day visit, Her Royal Highness will have Audiences with the President and with the Prime Minister of Singapore and visit Kranji War Memorial. On the final day of the tour, The Princess Royal will visit the Airbus Asia Training Centre and Rolls-Royce’s Seletar campus."