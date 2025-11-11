President, PM vow 'relentless action' against foreign-backed terrorism after Islamabad blast

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speak during a meeting at the President House, Islamabad, November 11, 2025. — X/ @PTVNewsOfficial

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed continued and decisive action against foreign-backed terrorists after a deadly suicide blast in Islamabad claimed at least 12 lives.

Over the past two days, Pakistan has witnessed two major terror incidents — one targeting Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan and another striking Islamabad.

During their meeting at the President House, President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed their commitment to continue operations against foreign-backed terrorists and their facilitators until complete eradication.

The president and prime minister also reviewed the overall security and political situation in the country.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present, along with federal ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khalid Hussain Magsi, and Abdul Aleem Khan.

Their meeting followed a suicide blast near Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex that left 12 dead and 36 injured.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the bomber targeted a police vehicle after failing to enter the courthouse.

Victims included petitioners, lawyers, and police officials, while court proceedings were suspended following the explosion.

The attack was the first suicide bombing in the capital in nearly three years, the last one having occurred in December 2022.

Separately, security forces launched the operation on Monday after terrorists rammed a vehicle-borne explosive device into the college’s main gate, damaging nearby buildings. Two militants were killed in the initial response, while three others were surrounded and being pursued.

Security sources said the operation would continue until the complete elimination of all remaining militants.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of terrorism in recent years, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Cross-border attacks have since claimed the lives of numerous soldiers and civilians, including women and children.

'In a state of war'

Following the Islamabad attack, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif assailed the Afghan Taliban regime for allowing terror to spill into the capital, saying the country was "in a state of war".

"We are in a state of war. Anyone who thinks that the Pakistan Army is fighting this war only in the border areas along Afghanistan or in the remote regions of Balochistan should take the suicide attack in Islamabad as a wake-up call," the defence czar wrote in a post on X.

Asif cast doubts over the prospects of another round of talks with the Afghan Taliban regime after the attack.

"The Kabul leadership can stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war to Islamabad carries a message from Kabul," he wrote.

Pakistan was expecting such an attack as a pressure tactic, he said, adding that the Islamabad blast was intended as a message to the country.

However, the defence minister said that that Pakistan would not tolerate terrorism in either border or urban areas.