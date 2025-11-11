Pakistan capable of giving befitting response as Kabul brings terror to Islamabad: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

Defence czar vows strong response to terrorism.

Suicide blast in Islamabad leaves 12 dead, 30 injured.

Asif calls Islamabad suicide attack "a wake-up call".



ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday warned that Pakistan was fully capable of delivering a befitting response to cross-border terrorism, slamming the Afghan Taliban regime for allowing terror to spill into Islamabad after a deadly suicide blast claimed 12 lives.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the attack took place at 12:39pm, when the suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle after failing to enter a District and Sessions Court in the federal capital.

Advertisement

"We are in a state of war. Anyone who thinks that the Pakistan Army is fighting this war only in the border areas along Afghanistan or in the remote regions of Balochistan should take the suicide attack in Islamabad as a wake-up call," the defence czar wrote in a post on X.

Calling the fight against terrorism a war for all of Pakistan, Asif said the armed forces were providing the nation with a "sense of security" through their sacrifices.

In the aftermath of the attack, the defence minister expressed doubts over the prospects of successful negotiations with the Afghan Taliban regime.

"The Kabul leadership can stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war to Islamabad carries a message from Kabul," he wrote.

Speaking to journalists separately in the federal capital, the defence minister said that Islamabad was expecting such an attack as a pressure tactic. "The terrorist attack in Islamabad has sent us a message: all your areas are within our reach," he added.

However, Asif vowed that Pakistan would not tolerate terrorism in either border or urban areas, saying that the country would respond strongly to terrorist attacks.

Today's suicide attack in Islamabad was the first in the federal capital in three years, with the last suicide attack occurring in December 2022.

However, other parts of the country, particularly the bordering provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have seen a sharp increase in terror attacks since the Afghan Taliban grabbed power in 2021.

The cross-border attacks from Afghanistan resulted in intense clashes between the forces from Pakistan and Afghanistan last month.

Pakistan killed over 200 Taliban fighters and India-backed militants in retaliatory actions after they resorted to unprovoked firing along the border.

The two countries agreed to a fragile ceasefire after week-long clashes, but failed to finalise its details during several rounds of negotiations that collapsed last week.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its soil from becoming a shelter and training camps for the militant groups involved in countless terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.