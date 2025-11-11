Pakistan ranks 5th among world's cheapest countries for public transport

Commuters travel in an overcrowded bus in Lahore, on May 7, 2021. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan has been ranked the world’s fifth most affordable country for public transport, while Iceland topped the list as the most expensive, according to a 2025 report by an Australian research body analysing fares in 123 countries and 319 cities.

The report revealed that the average cost of a one-way bus or metro ticket in Iceland is about Rs1,365, with a monthly travel pass priced around Rs 22,660.

Advertisement

Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway followed as some of the costliest nations, while the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Finland also featured in the top 10.

At the opposite end of the index, Luxembourg offers free public transport, making it the cheapest country globally, followed by Nicaragua, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the average fare for a one-way ticket is Rs46, while a monthly pass costs around Rs1,800, the report showed.

Analysts said public transport in Pakistan remains highly affordable for ordinary commuters, whereas in Europe, high fares continue to heavily impact household budgets.