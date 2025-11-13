Trump signs spending bill, ending historic government shutdown

President Donald Trump has signed a spending bill on Wednesday night, November 12, ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history after 43 days.

The move came hours after the House voted 222-209 to pass the Senate-backed measure, largely along party lines.

Advertisement

The government will be funded via bill through January 30, and will offer full-year appropriations for the Department of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs.

It also reverses thousands of federal layoffs and enables full food stamp benefit to resume for millions of low-income Americans.

Due to the shutdown, the country had faced widespread flight delays and shut down of significant assistance programs.

In the House, the vote observed almost all Republicans united to pass the package, while most Democrats opposed it.

Six Democrats broke ranks to support the bill, while two Republicans voted against it.

The passage followed a last-minute controversy over a provision slipped into the bill that would enable senators to sue for large payouts if their phone records were searched in a federal investigation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) vowed to pursue another separate bill to repeal the provision, calling this discovery a surprise.

Michigan Republican Lisa McClain, the House GOP Conference Chair, referred to the impact of shutdown as a systematic democratic failure.

Responding to the current situation, she stated, “Democrats inflicted needless pain on hardworking Americans and got nothing in the end.”

While on the other hand Democrats highly criticized the package for excluding an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, setting up a major policy flight for the coming weeks.

The signing of the bill sends hundreds of thousands for furloughed federal employees back to work but it only offers an 11-week reprieve.

Lawmakers now face a tight deadline to negotiate the remaining fiscal 2026 spending bills and avoid another shutdown at the end of January.