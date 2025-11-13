Peru bus crash: What we know about tragedy that killed 37

A fatal bus crash in Southern Peru resulted in the death of at least 37 people and dozens more injured, which was one of the deadliest traffic accidents ever in the history of the country.

The case happened on a rocky part of the Pan-American Highway in the Arequipa region on Wednesday, November 12, during the early hours.

According to the police, a bus of the Llamosas company crashed head-on into a pickup truck on a curve, which sent the bus to run off the road and fall 200 meters (650ft) into a ravine and onto the sides of the Ocona River.

Arequipa, the chief of the regional health, Walther Oporto, reported that the 36 individuals were killed on the spot and the other one died in the hospital of his injuries.

According to the health officials, 25 passengers among whom three were underage are under medical care.

The photos of the site show the horrific scene of the post-accident, the bus has tipped over and is glassed in and its bodywork has been broken.

The District mayor of Ocona Waldor Llerena referred to the topography as being very rugged and said that the location had a history of such fatal accidents in the past.

Drivers of both vehicles have survived the deadly incident.

The investigations initiated by the Public Prosecutor Office have begun after the incident and the driver of the pickup truck has been established to be detained.

The unfortunate bus was heading off the town of Chala to the city of Arequipa.

The accident indicates a longtime transportation safety crisis within the nation in which governmental statistics indicate that there are more than 3,300 fatalities in road crashes in 2022 alone.