Spanish women’s footballer hospitalized after traumatic brain injury during match

A women’s champions league match was overshadowed by distressing scenes as Atletico Madrid defender Andrea Medina was rushed to the hospital after suffering traumatic brain injury.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 12, when the 21-year-old Spanish left-back collapsed on the pitch following a collision with Juventus star Barbara Bonansea.

The football match was played between Atletico and Juventus at the Centro Deportivo Alcala de Henares.

Medina collapsed and remained on the ground for a long time being unconscious, prompting an urgent medical treatment from club staff before being carried off on a stretcher and transported to a hospital via ambulance.

English broadcaster, Jacqui Oatley, who was commentating the game described the atmosphere as “horrendous.”

Later, taking to her social media, she posted, “We wish her all the very best and hope she’s OK.”

Post match, Atletico Madrid released an official update on the player’s condition stating Medina has sustained a “traumatic brain injury” and is now “doing well.”

She is currently transferred to a hospital to undergo additional tests as a precautionary measure.

Medina started her senior career at Real Betis before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2022. She is under close medical supervision now.