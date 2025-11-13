 
Geo News

Japan PM Takaichi says she sleeps only 2-4 hours a night

Takaichi's government proposes policy of extending upper limit on overtime work in order to encourage economic growth

By
AFP
|

November 13, 2025

Japans new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her first policy speech in parliament, in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2025.— Reuters
Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her first policy speech in parliament, in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2025.— Reuters 

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Thursday she only sleeps for between two and four hours every night, while she also faces criticism for encouraging people to overwork.

The revelation about how little she sleeps came after Takaichi raised eyebrows last week by arranging a 3am staff meeting in her office to prepare for a parliamentary session.

Advertisement

"I sleep about two hours now, four hours at the longest. I feel it’s bad for my skin," she told a legislative committee, where she had been asked about the importance of reducing Japan’s notoriously long work hours.

Japan has long struggled to strike a healthy work-life balance, with many workers facing heavy pressure at the office.

It even has a word— "karoshi" — for people who die from overwork.

Takaichi was also asked to explain her government’s discussions about possibly extending the upper limit on overtime work in order to encourage economic growth.

She defended the discussion, saying that workers and employers have different needs. Some people choose to work two jobs to make ends meet, she said, while businesses impose strict limits on overtime.

Takaichi stressed that any change would ensure that workers’ health would be protected.

"Indeed, if we can create a situation where people can properly balance childcare and caregiving responsibilities according to their wishes, and also being able to work, enjoy leisure time, and relax — that would be ideal," she said.

Takaichi came to power last month as Japan’s first woman prime minister.

She pledged after her election as the head of the Liberal Democratic Party to "discard the term ‘work-life balance’ for myself. I will work, work, work, work, and work".

She has since kept a busy calendar, attending regional meetings as well as holding bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

Advertisement

More From World

World's fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: study
World's fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: study
Trump signs deal to end longest US government shutdown in history video
Trump signs deal to end longest US government shutdown in history
US imposes missile, drone sanctions in latest bid to pressure Iran
US imposes missile, drone sanctions in latest bid to pressure Iran
G7 ministers unite on Russia pressure, voice support for Gaza truce plan
G7 ministers unite on Russia pressure, voice support for Gaza truce plan
Afghanistan economic recovery buckles as nine in 10 families go hungry or into debt: UNDP
Afghanistan economic recovery buckles as nine in 10 families go hungry or into debt: UNDP
New Delhi car blast death toll rises to 12
New Delhi car blast death toll rises to 12
Turkiye says 20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash
Turkiye says 20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash
'Almost every day': Japan battles spike in bear attacks
'Almost every day': Japan battles spike in bear attacks
Typhoon Fung-wong brings floods to Taiwan, thousands evacuated
Typhoon Fung-wong brings floods to Taiwan, thousands evacuated