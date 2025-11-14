Iran, Qatar express concern over Pak-Afghan tensions

This collage shows Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (left) Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. — Reuters/File

Iran and Qatar on Thursday expressed deep concern over the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging regional countries to play a constructive role in preserving peace and stability.

The development came during a telephone conversation between Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani.

“The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar, while expressing concern over tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, stressed the importance of the continued good offices of regional countries to preserve peace and stability in the region,” read a statement issued by Iran’s foreign ministry.

Relations between Islamabad and the Taliban-led administration in Kabul have further deteriorated after Pakistan witnessed two major terrorist attacks in recent days — one targeting Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan and another in Islamabad.

Tuesday’s suicide bombing struck the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, killing 12 people and injuring at least 36 others. The victims included lawyers and petitioners who were present at the court building.

The Islamabad blast occurred on the same day that Pakistani forces cleared Cadet College Wana in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal district of South Waziristan, killing all Fitna al-Khawarij militants— a term used for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan— who had infiltrated the educational institution.

The statement further said that Araghchi and Thani also discussed and exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional developments.

The two sides emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest, it added.

They also discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the recent US draft resolution submitted to the UN Security Council, underscoring the need to continue consultations to prevent violations of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination.

