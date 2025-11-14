British-Pakistani honoured for transforming UK halal meat industry

Tariq Halal Meat owner Tariq Sheikh poses with the award among others attending the ceremony. — Reporter

LONDON: The City of London Corporation has bestowed its highest civic honour — the Freedom of the City of London — upon Tariq Sheikh for his contributions to the British halal meat industry, his pioneering entrepreneurial journey and his commitment to philanthropy.

The Freedom of the City of London is one of the nation's oldest and most revered traditions, dating back to 1237.

Advertisement

The previous notable recipients include Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, Diana, Princess of Wales. Prime ministers of the United Kingdom; Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher. Global leaders; Jawaharlal Nehru, Nelson Mandela. Presidents of the United States of America; Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower. Entrepreneurs and academics; Professor Stephen Hawking, Bill Gates, Jimmy Choo, Morgan Freeman, JK Rowling, Sir Michael Cane, George Helon, JP, and other senior officials within royal family, politics, business, and celebrities in their chosen fields.

"To be granted the Freedom of the City of London is one of the proudest moments of my life," said Sheikh after receiving the award at the Guildhall.

He added: "I arrived in this great city as a boy of four from Jhelum in Pakistan, and it gave me, my father, and my family a home and an opportunity. This honour is not just for me; it is a testament to the hard work of our entire 400-strong team and the legacy of quality my father began in 1965. We have always believed that 'halal' should be synonymous with the highest standards of quality, hygiene, and service, and this recognition inspires us to continue uplifting our industry and serving the communities that have supported us."

Sheikh said: "Halal meat industry is worth £1.7 billion, which is about 15% of the total UK meat and poultry market, estimated to be £11 billion in the UK and Europe today. I am proud that we have played our role in making it a huge industry, catering to Halal, Kosher and other markets. We started with a small shop but today we have over 30 outlets across the UK, making us the leading halal meat provider."

The foundation for Tariq Halal Meat was laid in 1965, when Sheikh's father, a butcher, established the family's first shop. This family legacy in the meat trade provided the industry-specific knowledge and heritage.

Integral to Sheikh's story is his profound belief in giving back to the community that provided him with opportunity. Sheikh said he is glad that he was able to bring to the UK over 70 butchers from Pakistan who are now settled in the country.

He said: "We support major charitable organisations, including the Prince of Wales's British Asian Trust, the British Heart Foundation, and the Cancer Foundation. Some of these charities do a lot of charitable work in South Asian countries like Pakistan. We are also involved in community and educational initiatives that promote entrepreneurship among young individuals from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds."