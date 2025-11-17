Dozens of Indian Umrah pilgrims feared dead as bus crashes near Madina

This screengrab shows the scene of the accident, Asir, southern Saudi Arabia, March 27, 2023. — Reuters

RIYADH: The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia on Monday said a "tragic" bus crash involving Muslim pilgrims occurred near the holy city of Madina overnight, with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering his condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Madina involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," the prime minister wrote on X.

"I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance," he added.

Indian media reported dozens had potentially been killed in the incident, though officials have yet to provide a toll.

Millions visit Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage, which happens outside of the Hajj period.

In March 2023, a bus ferrying pilgrims to the holy city of Makkah burst into flames after a collision on a bridge, killing 20 people and injuring more than two dozen others.

And in October 2019, some 35 foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near Madina.

Pilgrimages are an essential component of Saudi Arabia's burgeoning tourism sector that officials hope will help diversify the kingdom's economy away from fossil fuels.

The Gulf kingdom is also home to more than two million Indian nationals who have long played a pivotal role in its labour market, helping construct many of the country's mega-projects while sending billions of dollars in remittances back home each year.