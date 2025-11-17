 
Geo News

Dozens of Indian Umrah pilgrims feared dead as bus crashes near Madina

Millions visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimage, which happens outside of Hajj period

By
AFP
|

November 17, 2025

This screengrab shows the scene of the accident, Asir, southern Saudi Arabia, March 27, 2023. — Reuters
This screengrab shows the scene of the accident, Asir, southern Saudi Arabia, March 27, 2023. — Reuters 
  • Embassy in Riyadh, Jeddah consulate assisting affected families.
  • PM Modi expresses grief, prays for quick recovery of the injured.
  • Millions visit kingdom for Umrah in addition to annual Hajj pilgrims.

RIYADH: The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia on Monday said a "tragic" bus crash involving Muslim pilgrims occurred near the holy city of Madina overnight, with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering his condolences.

Advertisement

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Madina involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," the prime minister wrote on X.

"I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance," he added.

Indian media reported dozens had potentially been killed in the incident, though officials have yet to provide a toll.

Millions visit Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage, which happens outside of the Hajj period.

In March 2023, a bus ferrying pilgrims to the holy city of Makkah burst into flames after a collision on a bridge, killing 20 people and injuring more than two dozen others.

And in October 2019, some 35 foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near Madina.

Pilgrimages are an essential component of Saudi Arabia's burgeoning tourism sector that officials hope will help diversify the kingdom's economy away from fossil fuels.

The Gulf kingdom is also home to more than two million Indian nationals who have long played a pivotal role in its labour market, helping construct many of the country's mega-projects while sending billions of dollars in remittances back home each year.

Advertisement

More From World

Dubai Airshow opens today with Pakistani pilots in focus
Dubai Airshow opens today with Pakistani pilots in focus
India arrests IIOJK resident over Delhi car blast
India arrests IIOJK resident over Delhi car blast
Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul
Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul
India's CDS castigates defence companies for 'delays and unmet promises' video
India's CDS castigates defence companies for 'delays and unmet promises'
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites
Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites
Violent Gen Z-styled protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder
Violent Gen Z-styled protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder
Epstein controversy erupts anew, threatening to fracture Trump's Republican coalition
Epstein controversy erupts anew, threatening to fracture Trump's Republican coalition
At least 4 dead as two migrant boats carrying 95 capsize off Libya's coast, says Red Crescent
At least 4 dead as two migrant boats carrying 95 capsize off Libya's coast, says Red Crescent