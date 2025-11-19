 
Geo News

Afghanistan seeks Indian investments, goods as Taliban minister lands in New Delhi

India last month upgraded its ties with Taliban regime by reopening its embassy in Kabul

By
Reuters
|

November 19, 2025

Afghanistans Taliban commerce minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi (right) shakes hands with Indian official after arriving in New Delhi, India. — X/@ MEAIndia
Afghanistan's Taliban commerce minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi (right) shakes hands with Indian official after arriving in New Delhi, India. — X/@ MEAIndia

KABUL/NEW DELHI: Afghanistan's Taliban trade minister arrived in India on Wednesday on a maiden visit to draw greater investments and goods as both countries consider ways to enhance their relations in the backdrop of souring ties with neighbouring Pakistan.

India last month upgraded its ties with the Taliban by reopening its embassy in Kabul that was shut after the group seized power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces. New Delhi is also ramping up its aid to the country as it competes with China for influence.

Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi will hold talks with his Indian counterpart and the foreign minister, as well as with traders and investors, Afghanistan's commerce ministry said in a statement.

"These meetings will focus on expanding economic cooperation, facilitating trade relations, creating joint investment opportunities, and strengthening Afghanistan's role in regional transit routes," it added.

Landlocked Afghanistan is seeking access to grains, medicines and industrial goods following the closure of its border with Pakistan in recent weeks after armed clashes last month between the neighbours killed dozens.

India operates the Iranian port of Chabahar with land links to Afghanistan and last month received a six-month sanctions waiver from the US to continue its operations, reducing Kabul's reliance on the Karachi port.

In the past six months, Afghanistan's trade through Iran has reached $1.6 billion, higher than the $1.1 billion exchanged with Pakistan, Afghanistan's commerce ministry told Reuters.

"Advancing bilateral trade and investment ties are the key focus of the visit," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's foreign ministry, wrote on X, along with a photograph of Azizi's arrival in Delhi.

India and Afghanistan have historically had friendly ties, but not under the previous Taliban regime, and New Delhi does not recognise the present Taliban government.

Analysts say New Delhi and the government in Kabul are recalibrating their ties because of deteriorating relations with Islamabad.

More From World

US Congress approves release of Epstein files, putting matter before Trump
US Congress approves release of Epstein files, putting matter before Trump
MBS visit sees landmark US-Saudi F-35, nuclear energy agreements video
MBS visit sees landmark US-Saudi F-35, nuclear energy agreements
In meeting with Trump at White House, MBS says Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion
In meeting with Trump at White House, MBS says Saudi to boost US investments to $1 trillion
Dubai Air Show: Pakistan's JF-17 wins public spotlight; Tejas draws limited interest
Dubai Air Show: Pakistan's JF-17 wins public spotlight; Tejas draws limited interest
After Trump reversal, US House pushes forward on Epstein vote
After Trump reversal, US House pushes forward on Epstein vote
Education for girls hit hard by India's drying wells
Education for girls hit hard by India's drying wells
UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan
UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats, says commission
Iraqi PM-led coalition tops Iraq election with 46 seats, says commission
Trump signals green light for Saudi F-35 deal ahead of key Mohammed Bin Salman talks
Trump signals green light for Saudi F-35 deal ahead of key Mohammed Bin Salman talks