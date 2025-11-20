Lord Aamer Sarfraz appointed Honorary Colonel in British Army

British-Pakistani Lord Aamer Sarfraz. — Reporter

LONDON: British-Pakistani Lord Aamer Sarfraz has been appointed Honorary Colonel in British Army’s 31 Signal Squadron. His Majesty the King has approved the appointment of Lord Sarfraz as Squadron Colonel of 31 (Middlesex Yeomanry and Princess Louise’s Kensington) Signal Squadron.

Yesterday, Lord Sarfraz made his inaugural visit to 31 Signal Squadron in his new role as Squadron Colonel, marking the beginning of a strong partnership with one of the British Army’s most historic Reserve units.

Lord Sarfraz was warmly received by Officer Commanding, Major Matt Cahill, and Squadron Second-in-Command, Captain Sirvan Almasi, who conducted him through a tour of the Squadron’s Uxbridge Army Reserve Centre.

During his visit, he learned about the Squadron’s proud heritage and its vital role in delivering communications and cyber capability for the British Army.

The day continued at Pirbright Ranges, where soldiers demonstrated their marksmanship skills with the SA80A2 rifle, the standard weapon of the British Army. Lord Sarfraz was able to meet further members of the Squadron and the wider Regiment, to discuss their training, commitment to the Army Reserve, and how they balance this commitment against their civilian and professional lives.

31 (MY & PLK) Sig Sqn forms part of 71st (City of London) Yeomanry Signal Regiment, a key Reserve communications unit that supports the British Army’s operational capability. Within the wider structure of the Army’s primary warfighting division – 3rd (United Kingdom) Division - the Squadron plays a critical role in providing secure, reliable, and resilient communications to enable command and control in complex environments.

They are also developing the Division’s defensive cyber capability, ensuring its networks are protected whilst deployed on operations.

Speaking after the visit, Lord Sarfraz praised the professionalism and dedication of the Squadron’s soldiers and highlighted the unique opportunities available within the Army Reserve.

He said: “From specialist technical roles to leadership development and adventurous training, the Army Reserve offers a rewarding way to serve and be paid for that service, all while balancing civilian careers. As Squadron Colonel, I will act as an ambassador for 31 (MY & PLK) Sig Sqn, supporting its mission and strengthening ties between the military and wider society. My appointment reflects the importance of Reserve forces in delivering operational capability and fostering community engagement.”