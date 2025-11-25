WATCH: Thai woman found alive in coffin moments before cremation

This collage shows woman lying inside coffin in Thailand. — Viral Press

Temple employees were shocked when a 65-year-old woman in Thailand was found alive inside her coffin just before she was scheduled to be cremated.

At the Buddhist temple Wat Rat Prakhong Tham in Nonthaburi province, which is close to Bangkok, employees heard a faint knocking sound and a small movement coming from inside the coffin. The woman was opening her eyes and moving her arms when they opened it.

The woman was brought to the temple by her brother, who travelled from Phitsanulok province, which is about 500 kilometres away, according to Pairat Soodthoop, general and financial affairs manager of the temple.

He informed the staff that his sister had been bedridden for two years and had recently lost consciousness, seemingly ceasing to breathe two days prior.

However, a hospital declined the request because he did not have an official death certificate.

He then approached the temple for a free cremation service but was again told that the required document was missing.

While explaining the process for obtaining the certificate, temple staff heard the knocking from inside the coffin. The woman was checked immediately and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.