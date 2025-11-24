 
Geo News

Far-right Australian politician dons burqa in parliament

Pauline Hanson of anti-immigration One Nation party was seeking to introduce bill that would ban the garment

By
AFP
|

November 24, 2025

Australian One Nation party leader, Senator Pauline Hanson wears a burqa, November 24, 2025. — Facebook/Pauline Hansons Please Explain
Australian One Nation party leader, Senator Pauline Hanson wears a burqa, November 24, 2025. — Facebook/Pauline Hanson's Please Explain

SYDNEY: A far-right Australian politician sparked outrage Monday after donning a burqa at the country's parliament, in a display that other lawmakers slammed as "racist".

Pauline Hanson of the anti-immigration One Nation party was seeking to introduce a bill in the Senate that would ban full face coverings in Australia — a policy she has campaigned on for decades.

Just minutes after other lawmakers blocked her from introducing that bill, she returned wearing a black burqa and sat down.

Her display was meet by outrage from her fellow senators.

Australian Greens leader in the Senate Larissa Waters said the move was "the middle finger to people of faith".

"It is extremely racist and unsafe," Waters added.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who also serves as leader of the government in the Senate, condemned it as "disrespectful".

"All of us in this place have a great privilege in coming into this chamber," Wong said.

"We represent in our states, people of every faith, of every faith, of all backgrounds. And we should do so decently."

Hanson refused to remove the burqa and the Senate was suspended.

It is the second time she has donned the Muslim clothing in parliament.

That comes as a government envoy said in September that Australia had failed to tackle persistent and intensifying Islamophobia.

