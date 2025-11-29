WATCH: Australian PM Albanese marries partner in private ceremony

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Left) and his new wife Jodie Haydon stand together during their wedding ceremony in Canberra on November 29, 2025. — AFP

Anthony Albanese became the first Australian prime minister to tie the knot while in office when he married his partner Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony on Saturday.

The wedding was widely expected to be held this year after Albanese proposed to Haydon on Valentine's Day last year. But the date and details of the ceremony were kept tightly under wraps.

The couple married at a small ceremony in the presence of family and close friends at The Lodge in the capital city Canberra, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends,” Albanese said in the statement released to the media.

Haydon has accompanied Albanese to several events over the years and was also with him during his election campaign in 2022 and in May this year, when his Labor party won with a thumping majority.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Left) and his new wife Jodie Haydon (Right) sign the marriage certificate with celebrant Bree during their wedding ceremony in Canberra on November 29, 2025. — AFP

Haydon wore a dress by Sydney designer "Romance was Born", while the prime minister wore a suit from MJ Bale.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Left) and his new wife Jodie Haydon walk together during their wedding ceremony in Canberra on November 29, 2025. — AFP

Ms Haydon’s five-year-old niece, Ella, was flower girl, and the prime minister’s dog, Toto, was the ring bearer.

Ella, a flower girl, can be seen walking the dog and ring bearer named Toto, during the wedding ceremony for Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his new wife Jodie Haydon in Canberra on November 29, 2025. — AFP

Guests were served beer in a special can made by Willie the Boatman whose brewery is in Sydney’s Inner West.

Custom made beer cans are seen during the wedding ceremony for Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his new wife Jodie Haydon in Canberra on November 29, 2025. — AFP

After the ceremony, Albanese and Haydon walked back down the aisle to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”. Their first dance was to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra.

The couple will honeymoon in Australia from Monday until Friday of next week, with all expenses paid privately by Albanese and Haydon, his office said.