No yolk: Police 'recover' Faberge egg swallowed by thief

Police assigned officer to watch over the man while waiting for nature to deliver the trinket

AFP
December 05, 2025

A New Zealand thief allegedly swallowed a Faberge egg on a pendant. —  AFP
New Zealand police have recovered a diamond-encrusted green Faberge egg after keeping a six-day watch over the thief accused of swallowing it.

The 32-year-old allegedly gulped down the egg late last week from a store in the country's largest city, Auckland, but was arrested before he could flee.

"Police can confirm the pendant was recovered," they said in a statement Friday.

"It is now in police custody."

Police had assigned an officer to watch over the man while waiting for nature to deliver the trinket — valued at around US$20,000.

The special edition locket was inspired by the James Bond film "Octopussy", which revolves around a plot to steal a rare Faberge egg.

"The exterior of the egg closely follows the design of the Faberge egg featured in the film Octopussy, with a beautiful 18k gold lattice framework which is delicately set with blue sapphires and white diamonds in a floral-like design," reads an online description.

A small golden octopus is nestled inside.

Russia's House of Faberge gained international fame in the late 19th century by designing opulent Easter eggs decorated with gold and precious gems.

